NAPLES, FL.—October 20, 2022—The Andrew Äsk Building Science Symposium will be happening January 24-25, 2023 in Naples, Florida, and will be hosting multiple exciting speakers, events, and topics throughout the two-day experience.

Some of the highlights of the event include:

In-person meetings with Dr. Joseph Lstiburek, Ph.D, P.Eng, and ASHRAE Fellow

Presentation from John Tooley on Mechanical Air Distribution and Interacting Relationships

AABS Special Event including Pioneers of Building Science

Morning and afternoon sessions plus special after-session events

and MUCH more

Featured speakers for the event also include:

Dr. Joseph Lstiburek

John Tooley

Todd Demonte

Kimberly Llewellyn

Bryan Orr

To learn more about the speakers and events, check out the Speaker and Course information page today!

Attendees will be staying at the Naples Hilton hotel, located at 5111 Tamiami Trail North, Naples, Florida. Those that Register for the symposium will receive access to both days of the symposium as well as all meals and events covered. There is also a room block reserved at Hilton Naples before, during, and after the symposium for January 20, 2023, through January 29, 2023. Use this link to assure AABSS preferred rate.

With such a monumental and insightful event full of industry leaders and pioneers, it’s time you secure your spot before tickets run out.