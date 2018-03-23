TIGARD, OR — March 23, 2018 —Ernest David, co-founder of Americolor Carpet Dyes, recently passed away with family by his side in winter 2018. Better known as Ernie David, he was born in Panama City, Florida, in 1940 and died at age 77.

David had many notable careers before fathering the carpet dye industry in 1978. He was in the U.S. Air Force where he served 4 years as a captain. He also worked as a certified accountant and owned several pool halls in Houston, Texas, before ultimately joining his younger brother, Don, in the carpet dye manufacturing business in Los Angeles.

David, who was a true innovator and inventor, played an integral part in writing the first IICRC color repair exam and was one of the first IICRC color repair instructors. He authored countless manuals and articles on the subject and had an in-depth knowledge of chemical usages. Along with his late brother, Don, it is estimated that the two trained over 10,000 students during their lifetimes. The majority of IICRC instructors teaching today were taught color repair by one of the David brothers.

Ernie David will be remembered for his extremely detailed knowledge of all forms of dyeing, his jovial attitude, and a front shirt picket stuffed to the brim with business cards, pens, and pencils.

This year marked the fortieth anniversary of the original dye company that the David brothers started. Americolor is now used worldwide for the supplemental dyeing of carpet and is the largest and oldest carpet dye company in the U.S.