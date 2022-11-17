LAS VEGAS, NV.—November 17, 2022—The Institute of Inspection, Cleaning, and Restoration Certification (IICRC) announced the initiation of a new proposed American National Standard focusing on commercial resilient flooring.

The proposed BSR/IICRC S250 Standard for Professional Cleaning and Maintenance of Commercial Resilient Floor Coverings will describe the procedures to be followed by professional floor care providers to evaluate resilient flooring and apply the appropriate cleaning and maintenance processes.

The IICRC is seeking volunteers from the following stakeholder categories: flooring manufacturers, chemistry manufacturers, maintenance equipment manufacturers, commercial maintenance service providers, professional maintenance technicians, flooring inspectors, sales and support professionals, architectural specifiers, building managers, distributors, and end users.

To submit your application, click here.

About the IICRC

The IICRC is a global Standards Developing Organization (SDO), accredited by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI), as well as a credentialing body that certifies individuals in 20+ categories within the Inspection, Cleaning, and Restoration Industries. The IICRC, in partnership with regional and international trade associations, represents the entire Industry it serves with nearly 49,000 Certified Technicians and 6,500 Certified Firms in 22 countries. For more information, visit www.iicrc.org.