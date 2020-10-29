WEST COVINA, Calif.—October 29, 2020—Allied Restoration Services Inc. has become the first company in Southern California earn GBAC STAR facility accreditation from the Global Risk and Advisory Council, an organization that helps businesses prepare for, respond to, and recover from biological threats, biohazard situations, and real-time crises including the coronavirus pandemic. The GBAC STAR accreditation program is the cleaning industry’s only outbreak prevention, response, and recovery accreditation for facilities, making its recipients the gold standard of clean.

To achieve GBAC STAR™ accreditation, Allied Restoration successfully demonstrated compliance with the program’s 20 core elements, which range from standard operating procedures and risk assessment strategies to personal protective equipment and emergency preparedness and response measures. Learn more about GBAC STAR accreditation at www.gbac.org.

“As Southern California’s leading restoration company, we strive for all achievements and accreditations that help us help our community,” said Allied Restoration’s Founder and CEO O.P. Almaraz who was recently featured as a TEDx speaker and has a book coming out this month titled Your Safe & Healthy Home: How to Protect Your Family and Get Peace of Mind. “We want to become the gold standard of restoration and help businesses and homes recover from and prepare for any disaster.”

With more than 26 years of experience in restoration, decontamination, and disinfection of bio-hazards, Allied Restoration has expanded its service to assist in cleaning, planning, and deploying rapid response for COVID-19, becoming the preeminent expert in virus-related mitigation in Southern California, including Los Angeles, Ventura, San Bernardino, Riverside, and Orange Counties.

“GBAC STAR accreditation empowers facility owners and managers to assure workers, customers, and key stakeholders that they have proven systems in place to maintain clean and healthy environments,” said GBAC Executive Director Patricia Olinger. “By taking this important step to pursue GBAC STAR, Allied Restoration has received third-party validation that it follows strict protocols for biorisk situations, thereby demonstrating its preparedness and commitment to operating safely.”

For more information, visit AlliedRestore.com. For details about the GBAC STAR facility accreditation program, visit GBAC.ISSA.com.