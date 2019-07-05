NEW CASTLE, PA — July 5, 2019 — With the arrival of summer, businesses can expect heavier foot traffic, increasing the risk of carpet stains, wear and tear, and even permanent discoloring and damage. To protect your carpet investment, Whittaker, a manufacturer of low-moisture carpet cleaning machines, offers best practices to help prevent and remove tough carpet stains.

“From airports to hotels to retail stores, summer is a busy time for businesses and introduces numerous types of carpet challenges,” said Joe Bshero, product manager for Whittaker. “Flooring is often the first thing customers see, so it’s important to properly care for carpet by both preventing spills and addressing soils immediately with the right equipment and chemistry.”

To maintain spotless carpet during the summer season, Whittaker offers tips to address some of the most challenging summer carpet stains:

Beverages : A cold glass of sangria or an iced coffee is the perfect way to cool off on a warm summer day, but if it spills on carpet, a stain is unavoidable. Blot beverage stains with a towel immediately after a spill and use a spotting agent specifically designed to remove wine, coffee, and juice stains in a simple one-step application. Add heat to address particularly stubborn beverage stains.

: A cold glass of sangria or an iced coffee is the perfect way to cool off on a warm summer day, but if it spills on carpet, a stain is unavoidable. Blot beverage stains with a towel immediately after a spill and use a spotting agent specifically designed to remove wine, coffee, and juice stains in a simple one-step application. Add heat to address particularly stubborn beverage stains. Food : With condiments like ketchup and mustard and treats like ice cream, there’s an array of food stains to watch out for during the summer. To remove food stains, blot the area and use a spotter designed to remove things like oil, grease, and dyes. If there’s a carpeted area particularly prone to food stains, treat the carpet with a stain resistant additive.

: With condiments like ketchup and mustard and treats like ice cream, there’s an array of food stains to watch out for during the summer. To remove food stains, blot the area and use a spotter designed to remove things like oil, grease, and dyes. If there’s a carpeted area particularly prone to food stains, treat the carpet with a stain resistant additive. Grass : Due to chlorophyll, the pigment that gives grass its green color, grass stains soak into carpet fibers and stick around. The key to removing grass stains is to address them right away. Blot the area and use a spotting agent that targets tough-to-remove pigments and dyes.

: Due to chlorophyll, the pigment that gives grass its green color, grass stains soak into carpet fibers and stick around. The key to removing grass stains is to address them right away. Blot the area and use a spotting agent that targets tough-to-remove pigments and dyes. Mud : Customers’ shoes can bring in mud from outdoor activities and summer storms. If mud is dry, thoroughly vacuum the area and spot clean any leftover stains. If the mud is still wet, absorb the dirt and moisture by blotting the area with towels and apply a spotting agent. Agitate the stain until it is fully removed. To prevent debris from being tracked in, implement a matting program to catch dirt and mud at the door.

: Customers’ shoes can bring in mud from outdoor activities and summer storms. If mud is dry, thoroughly vacuum the area and spot clean any leftover stains. If the mud is still wet, absorb the dirt and moisture by blotting the area with towels and apply a spotting agent. Agitate the stain until it is fully removed. To prevent debris from being tracked in, implement a matting program to catch dirt and mud at the door. Organic : In the summer, there’s an increased number of foodborne illness cases, pet visits, and trips and falls, resulting in organic stains like blood, vomit, and urine. Always wear gloves when dealing with these stains and use an effective organic stain and odor remover for carpet to address soiling caused by bodily fluids.

: In the summer, there’s an increased number of foodborne illness cases, pet visits, and trips and falls, resulting in organic stains like blood, vomit, and urine. Always wear gloves when dealing with these stains and use an effective organic stain and odor remover for carpet to address soiling caused by bodily fluids. Paint : Some facilities re-paint interiors during the summer, but these projects can result in drips and spills. Avoid this by covering carpet with plastic tarp and tape. If a paint stain occurs, use a water-based ready-to-use formula that is non-flammable. Finish with a spotter that encapsulates residue and vacuum to remove.

: Some facilities re-paint interiors during the summer, but these projects can result in drips and spills. Avoid this by covering carpet with plastic tarp and tape. If a paint stain occurs, use a water-based ready-to-use formula that is non-flammable. Finish with a spotter that encapsulates residue and vacuum to remove. Tar: Construction season and hot parking lots can result in tar, grease, and oil being tracked into a building and onto carpet. When tar and grease dries, it becomes difficult to remove, so blot the area while still wet if possible. Use a non-flammable solvent-based formula that targets tough oil and grease stains and follow up with a carpet spotting agent.

A comprehensive carpet care program requires the right tools and cleaning solutions. For more information about how Whittaker’s complete product line can help, visit www.whittakersystem.com .

Whittaker is a family-owned business with over 30 years of experience and the pioneers of the first commercial encapsulation carpet cleaning system. Whittaker manufactures low-moisture carpet cleaning machines — including the exclusive three-brush TRIO — to make carpet care as simple as possible.