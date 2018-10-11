MUKILTEO, WA — October 11, 2018 — Leading truckmount and portable manufacturer HydraMaster made a surprise announcement today regarding the acquisition of HydraMaster by Bluefin Global LLC, a carpet cleaning and restoration equipment manufacturer.

Bluefin acquired HydraMaster from Nilfisk, HydraMaster’s parent company. The sale looks to “continue the positive trajectory that HydraMaster has recently experience and to realize the business’ full potential,” according to a press release. HydraMaster General Manager Morten Mathiesen added, “The vision for Bluefin Global and the HydraMaster Team is to continue the positive trend HydraMaster has experienced in recent years and to realize the business’ true potential.”

Bluefin owner Josh Howard will become CEO of HydraMaster. He brings years of international leadership experience in the industries, which he will use to strengthen the HydraMaster brand.

“HydraMaster has pioneered and built a legacy brand that is the recognized leader in the carpet and restoration equipment industry,” Howard said. “The future vision is to continue the great legacy of HydraMaster while building and investing in the people and customers of HydraMaster. A strategic plan for the future will be focused on how HydraMaster can evolve from good to great while leaving a lasting impact on the people and industry around them.”

Current HydraMaster leadership will remain essential to the company. HydraMaster VP of Sales Bruce Daw said, “Having an ownership group that is closer connected to the cleaning and restoration professional will ensure that we can re-establish the entrepreneurial spirit upon which HydraMaster was built. Our distributors and the cleaning and restoration professionals that invest in HydraMaster equipment can be encouraged by the focus of this new ownership group on their success. We are excited to enter this new chapter for HydraMaster with an extended vision for the application of the quality products we manufacture.”

HydraMaster’s global headquarters in Mukilteo, Washington, will also remain in place, as will the company website at www.hydramaster.com.

Howard added, “I believe the greatest days are ahead for the HydraMaster company,and with the dedicated and talented team at HydraMaster we will do great things in the cleaning industry!”