Washington, DC—November 7, 2022—To celebrate the launch of the American Cleaning Institute’s (ACI) 2022 Sustainability Report, ACI led a social media challenge, ‘Our Future is Clean,’ throughout the month of October.

To participate, member companies and their staff posted on Twitter with the hashtag #OurFutureIsClean, sharing images or videos of the actions they’re taking to be more sustainable, from large initiatives to individual commitments. Many of these actions directly support the industry’s ambitious sustainability goals.

ACI had the goal of collectively reaching 100,000 impressions. We are excited to share that we were able to reach over 410,000 impressions, far more than we expected.

A special congratulations to IFF for winning the #OurFutureIsClean social media challenge.

As a result of reaching their goal, ACI is donating $20,000 to DigDeep, a human rights nonprofit working to ensure universal access to reliable and safe water and wastewater services within the United States.

Access to clean water is a human right. Yet, today, over 2.2 million Americans live without running water or a flush toilet at home, while tens of millions more face water access issues stemming from contamination or unaffordability. DigDeep is the first nonprofit focused on closing this ‘water access gap’ here in the United States. Their community-led projects have installed clean running water into hundreds of homes through their Navajo Water Project (on the Navajo Nation spanning Arizona, New Mexico, and Utah) and Appalachia Water Project (West Virginia). DigDeep also invests in research, advocacy, and workforce development to close the water gap once and for all.

“ACI and our member companies place a high priority on programs that help provide better living for individuals, families, and communities,” said Melissa Hockstad, ACI President & CEO. “That’s why we are proud to highlight and support the mission and efforts of DigDeep.”

About ACI

The American Cleaning Institute® (ACI – www.cleaninginstitute.org) is the Home of the U.S. Cleaning Products Industry® and represents the $60 billion U.S. cleaning product supply chain. ACI members include the manufacturers and formulators of soaps, detergents, and general cleaning products used in household, commercial, industrial and institutional settings; companies that supply ingredients and finished packaging for these products; and chemical distributors. ACI serves the growth and innovation of the U.S. cleaning products industry by advancing the health and quality of life of people and protecting our planet. ACI achieves this through a continuous commitment to sound science and being a credible voice for the cleaning products industry.

ABOUT DigDeep

DigDeep is a human rights nonprofit working to ensure every American has access to clean running water and sanitation. Its community-led and region-specific solutions have helped install clean running water inside hundreds of homes through its award-winning Navajo Water Project (Arizona, New Mexico, and Utah); Appalachia Water Project (West Virginia); and Colonias Water Project (Texas). DigDeep is leading the U.S. WaSH sector in research, workforce development, and advocacy that informs public policy. It has authored two groundbreaking reports, “Closing the Water Access Gap in the United States: A National Action Plan” and “Draining: The Economic Impact of America’s Hidden Water Crisis,” which revealed over 2.2 million Americans live without a toilet or tap at home, costing the US economy a staggering $8.65 billion each year. For more information, please visit digdeep.org.