WASHINGTON, D.C. – November 1, 2022 – The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has named the American Cleaning Institute (ACI), the trade association for the U.S. cleaning product supply chain, as a Safer Choice Partner of the Year. ACI was recognized as an outstanding Safer Choice Supporter.

EPA’s Safer Choice helps consumers, businesses, and purchasers find products that perform and contain ingredients that are safer for human health and the environment.

Throughout 2021, ACI met with EPA staff to better understand how the association can support Safer Choice and provided a forum for EPA staff to share information about the program with ACI members.

“Many ACI member companies have products and chemistries that are recognized by the EPA Safer Choice program. ACI is proud to have supported the program for over a decade through ongoing work with EPA staff,” said Melissa Hockstad, ACI’s President & CEO. “We look forward to continuing that work well into the future.”

ACI also educated members, through a webinar and corresponding resources, on how programs like Safer Choice can show consumers that the ingredients in their products have been reviewed for safety criteria for human health and the environment. In turn, ACI created a resource to help consumers learn about certifications like Safer Choice.

ACI also enhances consumer awareness of Safer Choice through regular posts on its social media channels, such as Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

