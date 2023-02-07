WASHINGTON, DC.—February 6, 2023—Eric Reynolds of The Clorox Company and Eric Peeters of Dow Inc. are the new Chair and Vice Chair, respectively, of the American Cleaning Institute (ACI) Board of Directors.

Reynolds serves as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at The Clorox Company, while Peeters is Dow’s Vice President of Sustainability, Performance Materials, and Coatings.

Also elected as Treasurer during the Board’s meeting at the 2023 ACI Convention was Suzanne Carroll, Senior Vice President, Home and Personal Care, Nouryon. The new slate of officers was elected to a one-year term.

The newest members elected to the Board are Renee Henze, Global Marketing & Sustainability Director, IFF and Chris Housmekerides, Senior Vice President, Research & Development Hygiene, Reckitt.

“On behalf of ACI I would like to thank our outgoing chair, Wayne Ashton, Vice President, Home & Personal Care, IFF, for his leadership and many years of service on the Board,” said Melissa Hockstad, ACI President & CEO. “He has provided valuable counsel and wisdom during his tenure and guided us through the turbulent times of the pandemic. ACI is proud of the breadth of high-level leadership represented across our Board and we look forward to a new year of innovation and success.”

The complete 2023 ACI Executive Committee is as follows:

About ACI

The American Cleaning Institute (ACI) is the Home of the U.S. Cleaning Products Industry® and represents the $60 billion U.S. cleaning product supply chain. ACI members include the manufacturers and formulators of soaps, detergents, and general cleaning products used in household, commercial, industrial, and institutional settings; companies that supply ingredients and finished packaging for these products; and chemical distributors. ACI serves the growth and innovation of the U.S. cleaning products industry by advancing the health and quality of life of people and protecting our planet. ACI achieves this through a continuous commitment to sound science and being a credible voice for the cleaning products industry.