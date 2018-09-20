Washington, DC — September 13, 2018 — The American Cleaning Institute named Rachel Collins Director of Education and Outreach. With a Master of Science in Healthcare Administration and a B.A. in Sociology, Collins brings to ACI a broad and extensive background in education, customer service, program management, and science.

For the last decade, Collins worked as a school leader, program administrator, and teacher in two Virginia public school systems, focusing on science and STEM initiatives.

Prior to that, she was a customer service leader for major retailer Kohl’s; a program manager for a clinical medication access program; a program manager for the Association for Public Health Laboratories; and a senior project assistant at the National Academy of Sciences.

“Rachel’s diverse background will provide ACI with new insights and perspectives on enhancing education and outreach to consumer and stakeholder audiences in 2019 and beyond,” said Melissa Hockstad, ACI President and CEO. “She joins a great team devoted to showcasing the benefits that cleaning products and their chemistries bring to the world around us.”

The American Cleaning Institute is the home of the U.S. Cleaning Products Industry and represents the $30 billion U.S. cleaning products market. ACI members include the formulators of soaps, detergents, and general cleaning products used in household, commercial, industrial, and institutional settings; companies that supply ingredients and finished packaging for these products; and chemical distributors.