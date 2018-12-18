WASHINGTON, D.C. – December 18, 2018 – The American Cleaning Institute (ACI), the trade association for the cleaning product supply chain, announced promotions for three members of their leadership team. Douglas Troutman, Brian Sansoni, and Ceara Flake will all take on new roles within the association.

“We are fortunate to have an outstanding group of leaders working for ACI and the cleaning product supply chain at-large,” said Melissa Hockstad, ACI president and CEO. “Every day, Doug, Brian, and Ceara demonstrate hard work, dedication, and passion in service to a membership and an industry that brings critical products to market that enhance health and quality of life.”

Doug Troutman, who joined ACI in 2007 as director of government affairs, has been named general counsel and senior vice president of government affairs. Troutman came to ACI from the Underwriters Laboratories Inc. Washington, D.C. office, where he was senior manager for legislative affairs. He previously worked as senior manager for government relations at the National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA) in Arlington, Virginia. Troutman was also a legislative aide to U.S. Senator Arlen Specter from 1992 to 1996.

Brian Sansoni has been named senior vice president for communications, outreach, and membership. Since joining ACI in 2000, Sansoni has led ACI external communications efforts and served in various leadership roles in the sustainability, membership, and outreach arenas. He previously served as senior manager for public policy communications at the Grocery Manufacturers Association, was a press secretary for four members of Congress, and worked as a radio news reporter in Pennsylvania and New Hampshire.

Ceara Flake, who joined ACI in 2015 as the director of legal affairs, has been named assistant general counsel. Prior to joining ACI, Flake served as a contract attorney on behalf of a range of multinational corporations; an adjunct professor at Howard University’s School of Legal Communication and the District of Columbia School of Law; an associate attorney at Temple Law Offices in Washington, D.C.; and a Judicial Law Clerk at the Superior Court of the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The American Cleaning Institute is the Home of the U.S. Cleaning Products Industry and represents the $60 billion U.S. cleaning product supply chain. ACI members include the formulators of soaps, detergents, and general cleaning products used in household, commercial, industrial, and institutional settings; companies that supply ingredients and finished packaging for these products; and chemical distributors. For more information, visit https://www.cleaninginstitute.org/.