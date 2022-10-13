WASHINGTON, DC– October 13, 2022 –Do you have a product or chemistry innovation that will move the needle in the cleaning product supply chain? Show it off during the Innovation Showcase at the 2023 American Cleaning Institute (ACI) Annual Meeting & Industry Convention.

The Showcase will take place on February 1st during ACI’s Convention Week, January 30-February 4 at the Grande Lakes Orlando in Orlando, Florida.

Abstract submissions are welcome from all ACI member companies.

Up to six abstracts will be selected for presentation during this 1-hour session. Individuals will present a brief overview of how the product, chemistry, packaging, or distribution innovation provides or will provide commercial advances within the cleaning products industry.

Following the session, individuals can choose to participate in a 1-hour meet and greet in the ACI Central Networking Area. A small table will be provided for each company at which they can further discuss their innovation with interested attendees.

Abstract submissions are due October 28, 2022. Abstract acceptance decisions will be made before the end of the year. For more information and to submit an abstract, click here or contact ACI’s Meetings Department, [email protected].

Topics should be relevant to any of the following:

Energy savings or reductions

Green chemistry

Material recovery/reuse

New cleaning pr oduct types/forms

oduct types/forms New pr ocess/operations

ocess/operations New testing/research methods

Non-governmental organizations collaborations/partnerships

Packaging innovations (recyclability, new materials, packaging optimization, new packaging systems)

Renewable/recycled chemical/material

Responsible sourcing

Supply chain collaborations/partnerships

Sustainability

Companies that are eligible to join ACI must be members of the association to attend the Convention. Membership inquiries can be directed to [email protected].

The ACI Convention offers a multitude of sponsorship opportunities for interested companies. For more information or questions about Convention, please contact [email protected]titute.org.

About ACI

The American Cleaning Institute (ACI) is the Home of the U.S. Cleaning Products Industry and represents the $60 billion U.S. cleaning product supply chain. ACI members include the manufacturers and formulators of soaps, detergents, and general cleaning products used in household, commercial, industrial and institutional settings; companies that supply ingredients and finished packaging for these products; and chemical distributors. ACI serves the growth and innovation of the U.S. cleaning products industry by advancing the health and quality of life of people and protecting our planet. ACI achieves this through a continuous commitment to sound science and being a credible voice for the cleaning products industry.