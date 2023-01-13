WASHINGTON, D.C. – January 13, 2023 –Melissa Hockstad, the President and Chief Executive Officer of the American Cleaning Institute (ACI), was named 2023 Association Executive of the Year by Association TRENDS and CEO Update.

The annual honor recognizes a CEO who “currently makes a vital contribution to the leadership of a well-recognized association, who has an impact on the performance of the whole organization, and whose stature enables them to serve as an example of all that is best in the association world,” according to Association TRENDS, whose awards ceremony takes place March 17, 2023 at the Capital Hilton in Washington, D.C.

Hockstad is in her seventh year as the leader of ACI, the trade association for the cleaning product supply chain. During her tenure, Hockstad reinvigorated the organization’s strategic plans and priorities and invested in and bolstered ACI’s communications, advocacy, scientific and meetings teams to provide greater value for member companies.

“Melissa’s leadership of ACI has been nothing short of stellar, elevating the depth, breadth and excellence of an organization and staff that delivers great membership value for the cleaning product supply chain, year-in and year-out,” said Wayne Ashton, Vice President, Home & Personal Care, IFF and Chair of ACI’s Board of Directors. “Every year, she manages to elevate the performance of the entire association while ensuring it remains a great place to work.”

“What sets Melissa apart is her ability to develop and execute key strategies and priorities for her membership, maintaining a great and productive relationship with the Board, and investing in and building up the capabilities of ACI, all the while ensuring the organization is flexible enough to address unforeseen crises,” said Eric Reynolds, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, The Clorox Company, and ACI Board Vice Chair. “While the coronavirus pandemic wasn’t listed in anyone’s playbook, ACI was able to pivot and deliver for its membership and stakeholders, redefining and showcasing the critical nature of cleaning products and their chemistries.”

Prior to joining ACI, Hockstad served as Vice President, Petrochemicals at the American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers (AFPM). She previously held positions at the Plastics Industry Association, the Society of Chemical Manufacturers and Affiliates (SOCMA), and Basell Polyolefins (now LyondellBasell).

She received a M.S. in Materials Science and Engineering from the Pennsylvania State University and a B.S. in Engineering Science from the University of Virginia.

About ACI

The American Cleaning Institute (ACI) is the Home of the U.S. Cleaning Products Industry® and represents the $60 billion U.S. cleaning product supply chain. ACI members include the manufacturers and formulators of soaps, detergents, and general cleaning products used in household, commercial, industrial and institutional settings; companies that supply ingredients and finished packaging for these products; and chemical distributors. ACI serves the growth and innovation of the U.S. cleaning products industry by advancing the health and quality of life of people and protecting our planet. ACI achieves this through a continuous commitment to sound science and being a credible voice for the cleaning products industry.