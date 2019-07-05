WASHINGTON — July 5, 2019 — The American Cleaning Institute (ACI), the trade association for the cleaning product supply chain, recently welcomed three new employees, according to a press release: Taylor Bradley as manager of environmental and scientific affairs, Arielle Brown as manager of government affairs, and Joanne Oh as communications and outreach coordinator.

“ACI is fortunate to welcome these talented individuals to our team,” said Melissa Hockstad, ACI president and CEO. “We know they will strengthen our core disciplines in our scientific, government affairs, and communication departments and help us provide even more value to ACI’s members.”

Taylor Bradley comes to ACI from GHD, an engineering group, and will be managing scientific research and outreach on the environmental safety of cleaning products and their ingredients. Bradley brings to ACI a passion for science education and a strong background in environmental science, with a Bachelor of Science in civil and environmental engineering from Howard University and a Master of Science in environmental engineering from Virginia Tech.

Arielle Brown joins ACI after having spent time at the Morris, Manning, and Martin law firm, the Virginia Farm Bureau, and the American Farm Bureau Federation. She will play an integral role in advancing proactive messaging regarding the impact of policy issues affecting the cleaning products supply chain. Brown received a Bachelor of Arts in political science from Wartburg College and a Master of Public Policy from University of Northern Iowa.

Joanne Oh has come on board as ACI’s new communications and outreach coordinator, joining from Johns Hopkins University’s Homewood Career Center. Oh’s experience and talent in digital communications and writing will be a terrific asset, expanding the communications team and better positioning ACI to address a growing need for consumer communications on cleaning product ingredients and their purpose and benefits. She has a bachelor’s degree in English and writing seminars from Johns Hopkins University.

The American Cleaning Institute is the Home of the U.S. Cleaning Products Industry and represents the $60 billion U.S. cleaning product supply chain. ACI members include the formulators of soaps, detergents, and general cleaning products used in household, commercial, industrial, and institutional settings; companies that supply ingredients and finished packaging for these products; and chemical distributors. For more information, visit https://www.cleaninginstitute.org/.