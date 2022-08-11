WASHINGTON, D.C.—August 11, 2022— The American Cleaning Institute (ACI), the trade association for the cleaning products supply chain, announced the appointment of Darius Stanton as Director, Regulatory Science.

In this role, Stanton will be responsible for the development and management of research strategies related to the safety of cleaning product ingredients, serve as a point of contact for ACI’s chemical management and regulatory programs, and help expand scientific understanding of ACI chemistry tools and technologies.

Stanton joins ACI from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), where he served as a Chemical Review Manager and Biologist for the Office of Pesticide Programs. He was also working on a detail at the Office of Resource Conservation & Recovery.

“Darius comes on board with extensive knowledge in environmental risk assessment and chemical review management, having worked at the EPA,” said Dr. James Kim, ACI Vice President, Science & Regulatory Affairs. “His critical thinking and experience implementing national and regional initiatives will translate well to working with ACI Task Forces and Work Groups.”

Previously, Stanton served as an Adjunct Professor at Prince George’s County Community College and an environmental management workgroup staffer for the EPA Chesapeake Bay Program Office at the Chesapeake Research Consortium.

The new Director graduated from Claflin University (Orangeburg, SC) with a B.S. in Environmental Science and Political Science and Duke University (Durham, NC) with a Master of Science in Environmental Management.

About The American Cleaning Institute (ACI)

The American Cleaning Institute (ACI) is the Home of the U.S. Cleaning Products Industry and represents the $60 billion U.S. cleaning product supply chain. ACI members include the manufacturers and formulators of soaps, detergents, and general cleaning products used in household, commercial, industrial and institutional settings; companies that supply ingredients and finished packaging for these products; and chemical distributors. ACI serves the growth and innovation of the U.S. cleaning products industry by advancing the health and quality of life of people and protecting our planet. ACI achieves this through a continuous commitment to sound science and being a credible voice for the cleaning products industry.