WASHINGTON, D.C. – January 13, 2023 –Brett Culp, an award-winning documentary filmmaker and founder of the not-for-profit The Rising Heroes Project, will give a keynote address at the 2023 American Cleaning Institute (ACI) Industry Convention.

Culp’s presentation, “Superhero Leadership in Uncertain Times,” will take place February 3 during ACI’s Convention Week, January 30-February 4, 2022, at the Grande Lakes Orlando in Orlando, Florida.

Culp’s films have been featured on Netflix and Amazon Prime.

Brett reminds his audiences that “this moment in time has demanded the best from each of us. We have all been tested as never before. Leadership starts with the ability to look at each challenge as an opportunity for growth and positive impact.”

In his keynote, Brett shares powerful stories from his filmmaking adventures of ordinary people who have accomplished extraordinary things. He demonstrates how everyone has the opportunity and capacity to embrace leadership and make an impact. By learning to see themselves as leaders contributing to a positive vision, attendees will feel empowered and equipped to bring greater confidence and enthusiasm to their everyday tasks. This shift in perspective ignites the heroic spirit in audiences, preparing and inviting them to bring the truest, most powerful view of themselves to every aspect of their work and life.

Registration for the Convention is now open on the ACI website.

Companies that are eligible to join ACI must be members of the association to attend the Convention. Membership inquiries can be directed to [email protected].

The ACI Convention offers a multitude of sponsorship opportunities for interested companies. For more information or questions about Convention, please contact [email protected]

