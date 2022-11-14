ORLANDO, FL.—November 14, 2022—Executives from leading trade associations will discuss firsthand the challenges facing their region’s cleaning products supply chain, during the Global Industry Update at the 2023 American Cleaning Institute (ACI) Industry Convention, set for January 30th to February 4th in Orlando, FL.

Attendees will learn about the global industry outlook and engage with international experts during a question-and-answer session.

The Global Industry Update will take place January 31st during ACI's Convention Week, January 30th to February 4th, 2023 at the Grande Lakes Orlando in Orlando, Florida.

The panelists are:

Susanne Zänker, Director General, International Association for Soaps, Detergents and Maintenance Products (A.I.S.E.)

Bronwyn Capanna, President, ACCORD Australasia

Sanjay Trivedi, Executive Director, India Home & Personal Care Industry Association (IHPCIA)

Shannon Coombs, President, Canadian Consumer Specialty Products Association (CCSPA)

Carlos Berzunza Sanchez, Director General, Asociación Nacional de la Industria del Cuidado Personal y del Hogar, A.C. (CANIPEC)

Paulo Engler, Executive Director, Associacao Brasileria das Industrias de Produtos de Limpeza a Afins (ABIPLA)

Hiroyuki Saijo, Senior Managing Director, Japan Soap and Detergent Association (JSDA)

Moderator: Kathleen Stanton, Associate Vice President, Technical and International Affairs

