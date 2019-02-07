ORLANDO, FL — February 7, 2019 — The (American Cleaning Institute) ACI Board of Directors elected Sundar Raman of Procter & Gamble as its new Chair and Scott Behrens of Stepan Company as the new Vice Chair at its first meeting of the year during the 2019 ACI Convention, according to a press release.

Raman serves as Vice President, North America Fabric Care, at P&G, while Behrens is Stepan’s Vice President & General Manager of Global Surfactants.

Three executives were also elected by the board to fill existing vacancies:

Sean Clarry, who serves as General Manager, Intermediates for Shell Chemical LP,

Raj Kohli, who serves as Vice President, Global Personal Care, Global Home Care, and Technology Strategy for Colgate-Palmolive Company,

Eric Reynolds, who serves as Executive Vice President, Cleaning and Burt’s Bees, for the Clorox Company.

Clarry, Kohli, and Reynolds will remain on the ACI Board of Directors throughout the current term, which ends in January 2020.

“ACI is able to strongly represent the cleaning product supply in part due to the breadth and depth of leaders serving on our Board of Directors,” Melissa Hockstad, ACI president and CEO, said in the release. “With our current Board, we look forward to maximizing ACI’s ability to serve the growth and innovation of our industry for years to come.”

The American Cleaning Institute is the Home of the U.S. Cleaning Products Industry and represents the $60 billion U.S. cleaning product supply chain. ACI members include the manufacturers and formulators of soaps, detergents, and general cleaning products used in household, commercial, industrial and institutional settings; companies that supply ingredients and finished packaging for these products; and chemical distributors. ACI serves the growth and innovation of the U.S. cleaning products industry by advancing the health and quality of life of people and protecting our planet. ACI achieves this through a continuous commitment to sound science and being a credible voice for the cleaning products industry.