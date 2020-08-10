WASHINGTON, D.C.—August 10, 2020—The American Cleaning Institute (ACI), the trade association for the cleaning products supply chain, recently announced two new appointments within the organization. Arielle Brown, who has been with ACI since 2019, was promoted to senior manager of government affairs, and Kaitlyn Doherty was appointed coordinator of meetings and member services.

In her new role, Brown will continue to advance proactive messaging regarding the impact of policy issues affecting the cleaning products supply chain. She received a Bachelor of Arts in political science from Wartburg College (Waverly, Iowa) and a master’s of public policy from University of Northern Iowa (Cedar Falls, Iowa).

“Arielle has shown great leadership and this promotion recognizes the work she has done in providing outstanding service to ACI and our members across the cleaning product supply chain,” said Douglas Troutman, ACI general counsel, corporate secretary and senior vice president, government affairs.

Doherty will provide support to the meetings and membership departments, enhancing the coordination of ACI’s member meetings including ACI’s annual Convention and Mid-Year meetings. Her experience in event planning and logistics will be an asset to the department, expanding the meetings and membership teams and ultimately allowing ACI to better serve its members. Doherty graduated from George Washington University (Washington, DC) with a bachelor’s in business administration, event management.

The American Cleaning Institute is the Home of the U.S. Cleaning Products Industry and represents the $60 billion U.S. cleaning product supply chain. ACI members include the formulators of soaps, detergents, and general cleaning products used in household, commercial, industrial, and institutional settings; companies that supply ingredients and finished packaging for these products; and chemical distributors. For more information, visit https://www.cleaninginstitute.org/.