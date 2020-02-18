WASHINGTON, DC—February 18, 2020—The American Cleaning Institute (ACI) recently promoted three of its team members to new leadership roles within the organization. Dr. James Kim was named vice president of science and regulatory affairs; Kathleen Stanton was named associate vice president of technical and international affairs; and Edgar Chavez was named controller.

“We are fortunate to have an outstanding team in place to serve our membership,” said Melissa Hockstad, ACI president and CEO. “In particular, the breadth of experience we have at ACI provides unparalleled experience and expertise for the cleaning product supply chain.”

ACI announced late last year that Dr. James Kim, previously associate vice president of science and regulatory affairs, would lead the department following the departure of Richard Sedlak, who retired as executive vice president of technical and international affairs after 42 years of service at ACI. Dr. Kim joined ACI in July 2018 after several years as the senior toxicologist at the office of information and regulatory affairs, office of management and budget. His areas of responsibility include research, regulatory affairs, and outreach related to the toxicology, human safety, and efficacy of topical antiseptics.

Kathleen Stanton, has served ACI for 17 years, most recently as the senior director for technical and regulatory affairs. She will now lead the association’s international regulatory and outreach efforts and continues to undertake research and analysis to support ACI’s scientific and regulatory programs.

Edgar Chavez, a ten-year ACI employee and previous senior accounting manager, was promoted to Controller. In this role, he will support ACI’s finance and accounting functions.

The American Cleaning Institute is the Home of the U.S. Cleaning Products Industry and represents the $60 billion U.S. cleaning product supply chain. ACI members include the formulators of soaps, detergents, and general cleaning products used in household, commercial, industrial, and institutional settings; companies that supply ingredients and finished packaging for these products; and chemical distributors. For more information, visit https://www.cleaninginstitute.org/.