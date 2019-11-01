WASHINGTON, D.C.—November 1, 2019—Registration is now open for the 2020 American Cleaning Institute (ACI) Annual Meeting & Industry Convention, which will take place January 27-February 1, 2020 at the Grande Lakes Orlando in Orlando, Florida. The theme for this year’s Convention is “ACI 20/20 Vision of Clean.”

Industry professionals attending ACI 20/20 will have the opportunity to hear from industry leaders, discover new innovations, hold business-to-business meetings, and network with fellow professionals. Attendees also contribute to the community through Convention charity events like the Annual ACI Charity Duck Race.

“The ACI Convention provides the ideal platform for business, sales, R&D, and marketplace planning for 2020 and beyond,” said Melissa Hockstad, ACI president and CEO. “Our annual Convention brings together the global cleaning product supply chain in one place, at one time like no other event in the world.”

A highlight of ACI 20/20 will be the Industry Leadership Panel on January 30, featuring:

Tim Mulhere, president – Global Institutional, Ecolab Inc.

Sundar Raman, president – Fabric Care North America, P&G Professional Global, Procter & Gamble

Quinn Stepan, Jr., chairman, president, and CEO, Stepan Company

The ACI Convention is designed to benefit the year-round members of ACI, who produce, manufacture, and market household and institutional cleaning products and producers of chemicals that make those products work; providers of finished packaging; and chemical distributors. Eligible companies can find out more information about the Convention and register today on ACI’s website, www.cleaninginstitute.org.

Companies interested in becoming a member of ACI should contact membership@cleaninginstitute.org. For specific information on ACI 20/20 Convention registration and sponsorship opportunities, please contact meetings@cleaninginstitute.org.

The American Cleaning Institute is the Home of the U.S. Cleaning Products Industry and represents the $60 billion U.S. cleaning product supply chain. ACI members include the formulators of soaps, detergents, and general cleaning products used in household, commercial, industrial, and institutional settings; companies that supply ingredients and finished packaging for these products; and chemical distributors. For more information, visit https://www.cleaninginstitute.org/.