ATLANTIC CITY — June 21, 2018 — The American Bio-Recovery Association, the international crime scene and trauma scene cleaning industry association, has announced the 21st Annual ABRA Conference and Trade Show, which will be held August 14-17 at Bally’s Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, according to a press release.

“Are you in the business, or thinking about getting in? Come meet, learn and socialize with us!” the release said. “The American Bio-Recovery Association… is inviting all interested persons to attend our 21st anniversary conference and trade show.”

During the last 21 years, the organization has catered to multiple specialties within the restoration field, with a well-defined educational focus for those involved in the bio-recover niche.

The organization explained, “Each year, our distinct domestic and international ABRA member attendees experience the chance to expand their horizons by learning about new and evolving trends in the field. ABRA participants learn from one another in an environment that truly supports camaraderie.”

This year’s speakers represent some of the leading experts in healthcare infection control, environmental disinfection, and crime scene cleanup. Topics include:

Opioid contamination, including protecting ourselves and sampling of high-risk drugs like fentanyl,

Conducting biological safety risk assessments of high-level contaminated properties,

Roundtable discussions on marketing and more.

The education sessions during this conference allow for immediate and personal interaction with active members and speakers and affords attendees the ability to take an active role in live, face-to-face discussions among peers in the industry.

“ABRA recognizes the momentum of the growth and ever-changing needs within the industry,” the organization added. “Our conference series have included high-hazard decontamination workshops, infection control awareness training, and a highly respected speaker line up covering topics such as: Data defense cyber liability, biological terrorism, incident command/ response, trauma cleaning, forensic entomology, business emergency-response training, and delusional parasitosis — and welcomed very special guests from the DEA on the opioid crisis and the cleanup of fentanyl and carfentanil.

For more information, visit the 21st Annual ABRA Conference and Trade Show page on the ABRA site.