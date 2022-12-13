The 2023 ISSA Show North America is excited to be back in Las Vegas at a new venue —November 13-16, 2023! Join over 12,000 top cleaning professionals at the beautiful Mandalay Bay Convention Center.

The ISSA Show next November is your chance to get face-to-face with top distributors, contractors, and end-users anxious to see new products, services, and innovations.

Don’t delay in confirming your participation! Here is a list of the current list of 2023 ISSA Show North America Exhibitors.

What’s new for 2023?

Plans are well underway for increased exposure and engaging experiences throughout the exhibit hall including the popular Innovation Showcase and Theater for product demonstrations, ISSA Sports Bar, the Facility Solutions Pavilion, and an International Pavilion showcasing global sourcing opportunities. Amongst other show floor attractions, these provide you with more opportunities to network with buyers, promote your company, highlight your solutions, and influence decision-makers.

2023 exhibit fees

400 sq ft and under; $39.50 per sq ft for members, $49.50 for non-members

401-1400 sq ft; $37.25 per sq ft for members, $47.25 for non-members

1401 sq ft and above; $33 per sq ft for members, $43 for non-members

Tabletop Package; $2750 for members, $3750 for non-members

Premium Fees;

Corner Fee $500 per corner

Peninsula Fee $1000 (2 corners)

Current floor plan and rates

You can view our current floor plan, rates & sizes, or fill out your application by clicking the links below! Remember, renew your ISSA membership to receive member exhibit rates.

If you have any questions, please email [email protected]

Securing your booth takes 3 minutes

Our team is ready to assist and answer any questions on the North America Show or any in our global portfolio.

Iris Weinstein—Director of Strategic Partnerships

[email protected]

847-460-8669

John Gebhard—Sales Manager

[email protected]

212-600-3844

Elias Haas—Account Executive

[email protected]

212-710-7425