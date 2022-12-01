ROSEMONT, Ill.— December 1, 2022 — ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, will host the annual ISSA Clean Advocacy Summit, the premier Capitol Hill fly-in event for the cleaning industry. Registration is now open for the 2023 summit, taking place March 28-29 in Arlington, Virginia and Washington, D.C. as part of National Cleaning Week.

“With the split control of Congress by razor-thin margins, ever-increasing governmental oversight of the cleaning industry, and an unpredictable economy, ISSA needs your participation and voice to advocate, influence, and make an impact in Washington, D.C.,” said ISSA Director of Government Affairs John Nothdurft.

On the first day of this two-day advocacy event, participants will receive the inside scoop on the top public policy issues facing their business and industry, including labor shortages, supply chain challenges, tariffs, ending period poverty, sustainability, and more. They will also receive training on how to be an effective Advocate for Clean and network with leaders from across the industry. On the second day, participants will apply their new knowledge and skills by meeting with their congressional delegation to advance the industry.

“Through the ISSA Clean Advocacy Summit, we have an opportunity to visit with our legislators and talk to them about the policies that affect our businesses every day. We need their help to operate and grow our businesses,” said Vonachen Group CEO and ISSA Board of Directors President Matt Vonachen. “I invite ISSA members to join me in supporting our association at the 2023 ISSA Clean Advocacy Summit. We need as many members as possible at the summit to push the voice of our industry.”

“With a new Congress and many new faces, it’s more important than ever for ISSA to be at the table. We need industry leaders to help us build on the success of our 2022 summit by attending this important fly-in to our nation’s capital in 2023,” said ISSA Executive Director John Barrett.

The 2023 ISSA Clean Advocacy Summit will take place at the GBAC STAR™ Accredited Hyatt Centric Arlington.

Learn about sponsorship opportunities for the summit by contacting ISSA Director of Government Affairs John Nothdurft.

For questions about the 2023 ISSA Clean Advocacy Summit, please contact ISSA Government Affairs Manager Stacy Seiden.

