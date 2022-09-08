The 2022 Carpet Cleaning Benchmarking Survey is here and we need your help compiling all the data and statistics carpet cleaners need to know!



Together, we can discover the industry’s biggest trends and help carpet cleaners make data-driven moves that are guaranteed to lead to success and growth.

For those that participate, the satisfaction of being a part of this highly influential survey isn’t the only enticing aspect. If you answer the questions below, you may just win a FREE Dri-Eaz HEPA 700 Air Scrubber from Legend Brands too, a value of $1,100!



This amazingly quiet and powerful unit uses 99.97% efficient HEPA filtration to remove potentially harmful particulates, dust, and other contaminants to reassure your cleaning customers. It can also remove VOCs, odors and wildfire smoke with the optional activated carbon filter – boosting customer satisfaction and positive referrals.

As leaders in the carpet cleaning industry, your anonymous responses will help us develop a thorough report full of statistics, data, and details that you and your peers have used and trusted for years.

Don’t miss out on this exclusive survey and the chance to win a great prize! Take the survey below by following the link.



From the whole team here at Cleanfax, thank you for your participation!