NORTHBROOK, Ill.—August 21, 2020—ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, is pleased to announce the following individuals have been elected to serve on the 2021 ISSA Board of Directors, which will be led by incoming ISSA President Steve Lewis of Golden Star Inc.

Vice President/President Elect: Harry Dochelli , Essendant

, Essendant Executive Officer: Mercer Stanfield , Brame Specialty Co.

, Brame Specialty Co. Manufacturer Director: Matt Urmanski , Essity

, Essity Distributor Director: Greg Truitt , Imperial Dade

, Imperial Dade Building Service Contractor (BSC) Director: Valerie Burd, ABM.

The elections for open positions on the 2021 ISSA Board of Directors closed August 5, 2020.

Returning Board Members

In addition to Lewis, returning from the 2020 board to serve in the following positions on the 2021 board are:

Past President/International Director: Ken Bodie , Kelsan Inc.

, Kelsan Inc. Treasurer: Roman Chmiel , Scrub Inc.

, Scrub Inc. Secretary: Brendan Cherry , Bobrick Washroom Equipment Inc.

, Bobrick Washroom Equipment Inc. Latin America Council Chair: Mauricio Chico Cañedo , Distribuidora Lava Tap, S.A. de C.V.

, Distribuidora Lava Tap, S.A. de C.V. Europe Council Chair: Michel de Bruin , Greenspeed BV

, Greenspeed BV Canada Director: Amir Karim , Polykar

, Polykar Distributor Directors: Nick Morris , Western Paper Distributors Inc. Ailene Grego , SouthEast LINK

Manufacturer Directors: Andy Clement , Kimberly-Clark Professional* Christine Vickers Tucker , The Clorox Co.

Manufacturer Representatives Director: John Beers, Wind Associates

Outgoing Board Members

The following individuals complete their service on the board in 2020:

Paul Goldin , Avmor Ltd.

, Avmor Ltd. Jim Chittom Jr. , Roman Chemical Corp.

, Roman Chemical Corp. Tom Friedl , Hospeco

, Hospeco Paul Barrett , North American Corp.

, North American Corp. Matt Vonachen, Vonachen Group.

ISSA invites all members to greet the new board members when they officially take office at the ISSA General Business Meeting, which will be hosted virtually as part of the ISSA Show North America 2020 Virtual Experience, November 16-19. Additional details will be announced soon. For more information about the ISSA Show North America 2020 Virtual Experience event, visit issashow.com.