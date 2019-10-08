LAS VEGAS—October 8, 2019—The Institute of Inspection, Cleaning, and Restoration Certification recently announced the members of the 2019-2020 IICRC Board of Directors. Elections were held during the IICRC’s October shareholder meeting which took place September 30 in Las Vegas.

New members of the 2019-2020 IICRC Board include Craig Kersemeier and Leslie Morrow. Joe Dobbins and Robert Pettyjohn were re-elected for an additional term, while former Chairman Pete Duncanson will stay on the Board as immediate past chairman. IICRC’s Board Officers will be elected at a special Board meeting on October 15.

“The past year has been a great success for the Institute as we continued to see progress in our Standards and Certifications and growth amongst registrants,” said IICRC Chairman Pete Duncanson. “As we welcome both new and familiar faces to the 2019-2020 Board, we’re excited to see what the future brings.”

Additional members of the 2019-2020 IICRC Board of Directors include:

Mark Drozdov

David Hodge

Tony Macaluso

Dan Mesenburg

Scott Mitseff

Steve Moran

Kevin Pearson

Paul Pleshek

Ryan Tasovac

James Tole

Carey Vermeulen

Additionally, at the Institute’s Annual Instructors Meeting on September 28, two notable awards were handed out to IICRC Instructors Barry Costa and Craig Jasper. Barry won the IICRC Full House Award for teaching the most students (1,183) over the past year, and Craig won the IICRC Globetrotter Award for teaching the most classes (55) over the past year.

The following IICRC instructors were also awarded service pins in recognition of their years of service:

Thirty Years: Tony Macaluso.

Twenty years: Steve Andrews.

Fifteen years: Jeff Cross, Bruce DeLoatch, Kevin Fisher, and Claudia Lezell.

Ten years: Rick Alston, Mark Ayers, Duncan Bennett, Mark Cornelius, Robert Fairbanks, and Michael Forget.

Five years: Kenji Eguchi, Kazunori Imamura, Ken Rodgers, Brian Seale, and Brady Wilson.

The IICRC is a global, ANSI-accredited Standards Developing Organization (SDO) that credentials individuals in more than 20 categories in the inspection, cleaning, and restoration industries. Representing more than 47,000 certified technicians and 6,000 certified firms in 22 countries, the IICRC, in partnership with regional and international trade associations, represents the entire industry. The IICRC does not own schools, employ instructors, produce training materials or promote specific product brands, cleaning methods, or systems. For more information, visit www.iicrc.org.