DENVER—July 9, 2020—The Experience team announced today it will move the 2020 Experience Convention and Trade Show dates and location to November 19-20 at the new Caesars Forum Convention Center in Las Vegas, with hotel rooms at Harrah’s Las Vegas Hotel and Casino.

The event, which was originally scheduled for September 9-11 at the Paris Hotel and Casino, was pushed back due to safety precautions in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Attendees and exhibitors have expressed they want to meet—safely—in person this year, so we have pushed back the date of the event,” a release from The Experience team said. “Our staff has been working diligently to begin implementing the next steps to take in moving forward.”

Experience staff worked in conjunction with the Nevada Governors Office, The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Bureau, Caesar’s Entertainment, show sponsors, and various exhibitors and speakers before making the important decision to adjust the show’s schedule. All parties agreed that it would be unsafe to hold the show in September.

The Experience team added, “This year, more than ever, The Experience wants to welcome new and returning exhibitors, attendees, and partners of the cleaning and restoration industry to attend the event. It more important now to share our knowledge and lessons learned and to work together so we can come out of this pandemic stronger as an industry together!”

For more on The 2020 Experience Convention and Trade Show or to register, visit experiencetheevents.com.