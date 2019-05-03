NORTHBROOK, IL — May 3, 2019 — ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, calls for entries for the 10th Annual ISSA Innovation Award Program. Entered products and services will be showcased at ISSA Show North America 2019 and winners will be announced during the show, which takes place November 18–21 in Las Vegas. The ISSA Innovation Award Program serves as a platform for the world’s leading manufacturers to launch their product and service innovations in front of the entire commercial cleaning industry.

“Innovation is the driving force behind progress,” said Kim Althoff, ISSA vice president of sales, trade shows, and publications. “In the most tangible terms, ISSA is helping to fulfill its mission of ‘advancing clean and driving innovation’ with this program, through which we support and recognize the latest in products and services our members are bringing to market.”

How the ISSA Innovation Award Program Works

Contestants can enter their product in one of five categories (cleaning agents, dispensers, equipment, services and technology, and supplies and accessories) to complete for the Innovation Category Awards and, ultimately, the Innovation of the Year.

In the months leading up to the show, entries are voted on by cleaning-industry distributors, building service contractors, residential cleaning contractors, in-house service providers, and wholesalers. Online voting will take place from August 1 through November 15 and will determine the five Category Award winners. To vote, visit issa.com/innovation; voters may only cast one vote per product category.

During the ISSA Show, a panel of industry expert judges will evaluate the entries using an extensive set of criteria. Along with the online votes, the judges’ ballots will determine the 2019 Innovation of the Year, as well as the Category Honorees.

All participating manufacturers will exhibit during ISSA Show in Las Vegas. The products submitted will be on display in the ISSA Innovation Showcase, Booth 101, throughout the three exhibit days of the show.

Entering the ISSA Innovation Award Program

Companies wishing to enter can choose from the standard and premium entry packages; details and benefits for the packages can be found at issa.com/innovation. All entries will receive a promotional innovation success kit, placement on the ISSA Innovation Award voting webpage, and the product will be displayed in the ISSA Innovation Showcase, Booth 101.

The deadline for entries is July 15.

Category Award winners will be announced at the ISSA CMI Lunch and Learn on Monday, November 18, 11:45 a.m. at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The 2019 Innovation of the Year and Category Honorees will be announced at the Innovation Award ceremony in Booth 101 at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 21 — the final day of ISSA Show North America 2019.

Enter your groundbreaking product, service, or technology online at issa.com/innovation. For questions or assistance, email Allison Hill, ISSA trade show operations coordinator, at allison@issa.com.