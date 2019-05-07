CLEARWATER BEACH, FL —May 7, 2019—The Experience Conference & Exhibition kicked off May 6 with a collection of business-building and technical presentations. The Experience spring show once again broke its show into tracks, offering attendees presentations in cleaning, restoration, management and marketing, and general topics.

Day 1 of the Experience spring show in photos:

The first day began with sessions in:

Hard surface care and maintenance

Trends in flooring from Shaw

Diversifying services

Mold courses of action

Adjustments on problem jobs

Live drying demos

New restoration technology

Building a modern team

Insurance purchasing best practices

Lead generation

Getting paid on insurance claims

Creating management systems

Establishing better customer expectations

Google Local Services

Growing a business and getting paid.

Larry Galler, leader of the Experience, greeted and addressed attendees at the Experience spring show’s welcome session. And attendees had the choice between two keynote addresses.

Barry Costa gave one keynote, “What Will the Future of Restoration Look Like,” and discussed the future of education, equipment/technology, job site setups, tracking/documentation, decision making and drying adjustments, and more, including who he thinks will lead the industry in the future.

Bruce DeLoatch gave a keynote, “Building Passion, Purpose, and Performance in Yourself and Your Team,” in which he offered ways to motivate company teams to complete the owners’ visions of their companies.

Check back later for a recap of Day 2.