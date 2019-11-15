DALTON, Ga.—November 15, 2019—The Carpet and Rug Institute (CRI) hosted industry and community leaders at the 2019 CRI Annual Membership Meeting to present an award, provide industry updates, and announce the new 2020 board members for the carpet industry’s trade association. The meeting was held on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, in Dalton, Ga.

The Joseph J. Smrekar Memorial Award was presented to Russ Delozier during CRI’s annual meeting. The award was established by Milliken & Company in 1998 to honor the late Dr. Joe Smrekar who volunteered on many CRI committees. Dr. Smrekar set the standard for service to The Carpet and Rug Institute and the carpet industry.

CRI staff members choose the recipient of the annual award. “From everyone at CRI, we are grateful for Russ’s dedication and the expertise he brings as a volunteer,” said CRI President Joe Yarbrough. “His participation is vital to many key committees and has been invaluable to CRI in support of the carpet industry.”

The membership meeting also allows the trade association to inform the public about CRI and industry activities. Joe Yarbrough reported on a number of updates to attendees, including the recently refreshed NSF/ANSI 140, CRI’s new carpet maintenance guidelines, and ongoing work in California.

“CRI had a productive 2019 on a number of fronts and we are looking forward to continuing that trend into the new decade,” Yarbrough said.

The CRI Annual Membership Meeting was available via livestream and is available for replay at www.carpet- rug.org/2019am.

