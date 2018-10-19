ALBANY, NY — October 19, 2018 — The Cleaning Industry Research Institute (CIRI) announced that the 2019 CIRI Science Symposium will be held July 15-17 at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. The theme for the 2019 symposium is “Connecting Research to Practice.”

CIRI symposiums are different from traditional trade association conventions and trade shows. Rather than marketing the latest products and services to entrepreneurs, the CIRI Science Symposium will feature peer reviewed presentations based on data and research in the field of cleaning science.

CIRI science symposiums are geared toward serious, technically oriented professionals who want to engage in dialogue and build relationships with science researchers and like-minded industry professionals. As such, the symposiums are held in academic environments at university venues. Past symposiums were held at the University of Maryland, the Georgia Institute of Technology, and at the University of Nevada at Las Vegas.

The Cleaning Industry Research Institute began in 2005 and is the only independent institute focused on cleaning and building maintenance research. Its purpose is to improve cleaning and restoration outcomes and indoor environmental quality (IEQ) for all indoor environments. Today CIRI is a 501.c.3 nonprofit scientific, educational, and research institute recognized for its cleaning science and research programs.

Contact CIRI Executive Director John Downey at (740) 616-7248 or john@ciriscience.org with questions or to discuss participation in the 2019 CIRI Science Symposium.