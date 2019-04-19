GRANVILLE, OH — April 19, 2019 — The Cleaning Industry Research Institute (CIRI) has announced that the 2019 CIRI Science Symposium will be held July 15-17 at Miami University in Oxford, OH. The theme for the 2019 symposium is “Connecting Research to Practice,” and registration for the event is now open.

As the only conference focused solely on sound science in the cleaning and remediation industries, all presentations at the 2019 CIRI Science Symposium are peer-reviewed for content and objectivity. “We’re not a marketing conference or a trade show,” said John Downey, CIRI’s executive director. “This is a conference for researchers and industry leaders looking for both research-to-practice and practice-to-research perspectives and for anyone who wants to learn best practices backed by sound science.”

Downey added that topics to be explored include disinfection, microbiome, newest measurement technologies, robotics and drone technologies, and innovations in training and education. More than 18 speakers will present during fast-moving, high-information “lightning round” sessions during the event.

CIRI symposiums feature dialogue and sharing of information based on data and research. The symposiums aren’t for everyone, just serious, technically oriented professionals who want to share and build relationships with science researchers and like-minded industry professionals. CIRI’s science symposiums are held in academic environments at university venues. Past symposiums were held at the University of Maryland, the Georgia Institute of Technology, and the University of Nevada at Las Vegas.

For ticketing information, including an early-bird discount, visit https://cirisciencesymposium.org. For more information about group packages or association discounts, contact John Downey at john@ciriscience.org.

The Cleaning Industry Research Institute (CIRI) is the only independent institute focused on cleaning and building maintenance research. Its purpose is to improve cleaning and restoration outcomes and indoor environmental quality (IEQ) for all indoor environments. Today CIRI is a 501.c.3 nonprofit scientific, educational, and research institute recognized for its cleaning science and research programs. For more information, visit https://www.ciriscience.org/.