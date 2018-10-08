NORTHBROOK, IL — October 08, 2018 — It’s the time of year again when Cleanfax surveys professional carpet cleaning industry members in an effort to in order to continue delivering the valuable facts, figures, and information Cleanfax is known for. We need qualified industry professionals to take about 20 minutes to complete our annual survey (and you could win a big reward).

The survey is full of easy questions you’ll be able to answer easily, like how long you’ve been in business, approximate start-up costs, tools you use, etc. But, while the survey may be easy to take, it continually serves as an aide to both new and established carpet cleaning companies, who use the data to inform their own decision making outside the vacuum that can form around an individual company.

Complete the entire survey, and for your time and effort, you will be entered for a chance to win a Legend Brands Ninja 500H portable extractor, valued at $2,985 or one of three $100 gift cards.

Results will be published in the 2018 Carpet Cleaning Benchmarking Survey Report found in the November/ December 2018 issue of Cleanfax. All responses are completely confidential and will be used for statistical purposes only.

You can also review the results of last year’s survey.

Thank you in advance for your participation and valuable input.