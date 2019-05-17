ANN ARBOR, MI — May 17, 2019 — Entrepreneur magazine has ranked 1-800 WATER DAMAGE among its 2018 “Best Franchises for Any Budget” list. 1-800 WATER DAMAGE ranked 42nd on the list of the top 50 franchises with a start-up cost of less than $100,000. The company was also ranked 50th on Entrepreneur’s “Top Franchises for Veterans” list, which highlights the top 150 franchises offering incentives and other programs to help veterans become franchisees. These rankings were selected from the Entrepreneur annual Franchise 500 list, which ranks the top U.S. franchises every year.

