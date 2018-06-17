Cleaning and restoration companies sometimes do their internet marketing in-house, learning as they go, but most of the time they hire a company to take on their online projects. All too often, business owners are disappointed in the results they receive and even find out at times they were deceived with false promises.

Finding the best internet marketing company for your growing cleaning or restoration company means a “vetting” process should be employed, and that’s the topic of this video interview with Jeff Cross, executive editor of Cleanfax, and Dan York, with Stellar e-Marketing and Water-Damage-Marketing.com.

Watch the video (turn up the volume) and learn a few tips on how you can find the best internet marketing company for your business needs.