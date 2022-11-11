Rug-cleaning ASMR videos have taken off on TikTok and all across the internet. Whether it’s due to the relaxing nature of watching something go from dirty to clean or the sounds of the cleaning process, carpet cleaning companies capable of leveraging this information are sure to gain a major following on social media in no time.

Identifying origins: What makes ASMR so popular?

To understand why these videos are trending, you first have to understand why ASMR is such a massive genre online and how it affects the average social media user positively as well. According to Think With Google, “Coined in 2010, ASMR (autonomous sensory meridian response) is a relaxing, often sedative sensation that begins on the scalp and moves down the body. Also known as “brain massage,” it’s triggered by placid sights and sounds such as whispers, accents, and crackles.”

The original ASMR videos were done using special microphones that could pick up the small sounds of various items including the crunching of pickles, tapping of nails, and squishing of slime products. Nowadays, ASMR can be used to describe a myriad of videos in different niches from cleaning and cooking to doing art and completing morning and evening routines. However, when it comes to TikTok specifically, rug cleaning ASMR videos are the latest rage, and this fact is one that carpet and rug cleaning professionals should most certainly leverage for their benefit.

Leveraging the trend as a carpet cleaning pro

Some of the most trending TikTok rug and carpet cleaning ASMR videos have views well into the 39 million range. In fact, even the lesser videos on the list still have hundreds of thousands of views and a healthy comments section as well. Considering the fact that TikTok pays creators between 2 to 4 cents per 1,000 views, these companies are easily making anywhere between $20 to $1600 on a single ASMR video that likely only takes them a few minutes on each job.

On top of this, TikTok officially has over 1 billion monthly active users all keen on following brands on other social media accounts and working with companies they find on the social media platform. For many brands, a huge part of their customer base comes from TikTok, and this includes the rug cleaners benefitting from this ASMR trend likewise.

So, how can a carpet cleaning company leverage this trend to gain a substantial following on TikTok and beyond? Furthermore, how can these views translate into profit beyond just TikTok’s creator fund? This is what we aim to help carpet professionals manage through the use of this TikTok ASMR video strategy below:

1) Find your company’s charisma

What makes shows like Seinfeld, Cheers, Friends, Golden Girls, and even The Simpsons and Bob’s Burgers so easy to watch over and over again? Well, it’s all about the charismatic characters that make this show so entertaining and beloved by all. Whether it’s Jerry Seinfeld and Goerge Constanza or Bob and Linda Belcher chatting over the trivial and humorous elements of life, we can’t help but tune in episode after episode. This is what makes good television and, in the same sense, good videos too.

While TikTok may not consist of the same 30-minute episode format as these other examples, that just means you have even less time to get your TikTok audience to connect with your company’s charisma and the stars on your team. As such, before posting any videos on your channel, you should determine which of your team members is charismatic, shows magnetic qualities, and could be featured in your videos to increase your views and following.

Once you’ve chosen your star team members, try to use them in all of your videos to positively affect your brand image on TikTok and gain more traction for your videos. Also, don’t hesitate to include bloopers and funny moments on your TikTok as transparency and humanity truly do resonate with TikTok users.

2) Create a video release form for your clients

The next step must also happen before you can begin making videos for TikTok. Creating a release form is crucial if you plan on recording in customers’

homes (which you absolutely should do in order to make every job even more lucrative and beneficial to your brand). To get started, try finding a video release form template online and adding any additional information necessary to best protect your company and team on the job.

If you plan on sharing videos from a customer’s carpet or rug job, simply tell them about your account and ask them if they’d be willing to sign the form during the contract process. This makes it far easier to get signatures and have approval fro our clients to film whatever you want to film while on the job. The one thing to remember is that the focus should be o nthe job and not on their home itself. Don’t show photos of their family, their address, or the outside of their home in the video as this could be dangerous for your clients and their families.

3) Invest in a high-quality work phone for videos

Although this one isn’t entirely necessary, one of the biggest complaints in comments sections on TikTok is the quality of a creator’s content. Knowing this, it makes sense to invest in better recording equipment to get the best footage possible. After all, if viewers can’t really see the cleaning process due to faulty filming, they are far less likely to like your video and follow your account.

Depending on the ASMR content you plan on making, you may also want to invest in a phone that has the ability to shoot microscopic content. You can also use phone attachments like clip-on magnifying glasses to get this effect as well. This will help you to show the carpet grime being lifted from a close-up viewpoint.

4) Determine what type of ASMR videos you want to make

With the right equipment, permission forms, and star team members defined, it’s time you decide what kinds of ASMR carpet and rug cleaning videos you plan on producing. Here are a few different example types you may want to try to emulate on your own:

Just remember that TikTok enjoys versatility so using more than one format is entirely okay. In fact, as you start out, a versatile and broad approach is best as this will help you to determine what your audience likes and dislikes based on interaction, engagement, views, saves, and shares.

5) Use the right hashtags, songs, and trends

Once you have your first video ready to share, you will want to ensure that you use the right hashtags, songs, and trends to your benefit. Some of the topic hashtags for this ASMR trend include: #asmr #carpetcleaning #satisfying #fyp #foryoupage

You will also want to look at what songs are currently trending on TikTok and add them to your videos. Even though these videos are ASMR, you can add the trending songs and then lower their volume to zero in order to still benefit from being featured on this trending song’s video list. To find what songs are trending on TikTok right now, check out the Top TikTok Songs This Week list.

Lastly, pay close attention to trends on your side of TikTok. This will help you to come up with new content regularly and take advantage of viral trends to gain more views and followers as they come along.

6) More is more on TikTok

TikTok is one social media platform where posting multiple times per day is actually acceptable. In fact, many of the most popular accounts on TikTok post more than 3 times per week. Knowing this, filming jobs, coming up with additional content, and using trends to your benefit are key to getting more followers from the start. On top of this, because TikTok’s algorithm takes into account your activity, being on TikTok more regularly actually increases the odds that TikTok will promote your video to users actively.

To start, try making short but simple ASMR videos that take little time on your end such as a single line of clean carpet or before and after photos. Once you have the platform down, you can begin to post more involved content regularly and watch your viewership soar.

7) Promote and connect

Once your videos are posted, your job shouldn’t be complete. Instead, try promoting your video on other platforms, sharing it with other TikTok creators, and commenting and connecting on the app with other users and their videos. This will get more eyes on your content and help TikTok’s algorithm determine that you are an active and real member of the community worth promoting to viewers.

8) Don’t give up!

Finally, although it may seem corny, the most important element of a great TikTok video strategy is never giving up. Although your first 10-20 videos might not go viral or make you a ton of money, consistency will help you to start to connect with your audience and appear worthy to the TikTok algorithm. These efforts will soon enough be recognized and the views will come streaming in as long as you don’t give up before that day comes.

Following other TikTok trends for greater success

The final thing that carpet cleaning professionals on TikTok must remember is that creating just one content format isn’t the standard on TikTok. Instead, while ASMR might be a major part of your video content, you will also want to create other forms of content including funny videos, pranks, dances, voiceover shorts for trending sounds, and more. This is how a company can truly leverage all that this amazing modern social media platform has to offer.

In the end, while TikTok ASMR videos may be all the rage today, it’s best that you start leveraging this trend before its time in the spotlight runs out. To do so, implement this strategy today and see the results of a carefully planned TikTok video routine in no time!