Establishing a strong online reputation is vitally important for anyone who owns their own company in cleaning or restoration. While the industry still operates heavily through word-of-mouth recommendations, it’s increasingly driven by internet searches — people want the reassurance of a strong brand reputation.

And because there’s so much competition out there, you must leave no stone unturned. Fail to measure up to your rivals, and you’ll be overlooked time and time again, but polish your content, and you’ll find your website delivers you qualified leads without your involvement.

But what should you include on a service page to make it optimally attractive to potential clients? In this piece, we’re going to look at five tips you can use to improve your business website and start impressing prospective clients.

Provide before-and-after visuals

This particular tip demands top billing because it’s hugely significant but not always followed. Every service page — the landing page related to a particular cleaning or restoration service(s) — must have photos to showcase the results: Photos of the original item or structure, then photos of the much-improved result, framed in a way that makes your success abundantly clear.

If you don’t have visuals like this, you’re essentially asking the prospective customer to simply take your word as proof that you can achieve the results they’re looking for. There’s nothing abstract about cleaning and restoration: From the customer’s perspective, it’s almost entirely a matter of aesthetic improvement, so images ensure you show guarantee improvement.

And the more impressive you can make the photos, the more effective they’ll prove in driving interest. So, show off your best work. Use high-quality photos — it would be a huge waste to make a spectacular project look mediocre by showcasing mediocre photos. And think about the prospect of things like 360-degree videos (a virtual tour of a restored house could work wonders).

Include the most relevant keywords

Keywords aren’t what they once were, but they still play prominent roles in getting pages ranked in search engines and confirming to page visitors that they’ve navigated wisely. What keywords you should include will depend on the type of page you’re working on. Conduct searches on relevant terms and see what the top results are, then visit them and investigate how they use language. Supposing you provide carpet cleaning services, you could search for things like “carpet cleaner,” “floor cleaner,” “carpet stain remover,” and anything else you thought people might search for.

If you’re working a service page, consider the locational limits of your operation. Is it a nationwide (or statewide) service, or do you exclusively (or near-exclusively) work in a particular area? Even if you’re open in principle to taking projects from any location, there’s great value in catering your content to the area you work in the most because local traffic is valuable. If you’re based in a certain town, be sure to mention that town and other area keywords in your copy; this will help you rank in local searches.

Display compelling social proof

As noted, word-of-mouth recommendations are still very influential in this industry, and the best way to replicate that kind of social pressure online is through the provision of strong social proof. This can take various forms including (but not limited to) the following:

Review scores. Use a service like Trustpilot to aggregate your company reviews. If a visitor sees that your service is rated 4.5 out of 5 from hundreds of reviews, it will greatly reassure them about the legitimacy of your operation.

Use a service like Trustpilot to aggregate your company reviews. If a visitor sees that your service is rated 4.5 out of 5 from hundreds of reviews, it will greatly reassure them about the legitimacy of your operation. Customer testimonials. Showing images of your work is great, but it will be even more powerful if you also provide glowing testimonials from those you’ve worked for.

Showing images of your work is great, but it will be even more powerful if you also provide glowing testimonials from those you’ve worked for. Expert recommendations. At times, you may have worked alongside other industry professionals on shared projects. If so, ask them to vouch for your ability and professionalism; this will work very well in combination with client testimonials.

One note of caution about social proof: Don’t try to hide any bad reviews. It’s almost always better to leave them as they are, because they’ll show that you don’t cherry-pick your reviews, and, thus, your positive reviews are most likely genuine. No company is flawless. Do be sure to publicly respond to negative reviews, offering to correct the problem, which lets potential customers know if a rare negative event does occur, you’ll make it right, while simultaneously smoothing things over with the angry customer.

Speak in clear, plain terms

You may know all the most niche terms relating to cleaning and restoration processes, but the average website visitor won’t have anywhere near that level of knowledge, and talking at length about techniques without explaining them won’t impress anyone: It will just confuse them.

The best way to proceed is to minimize assumptions about your website visitors. Don’t say anything that could be viewed as condescending, but provide a clear and comprehensible overview of what exactly your products and/or services involve. You can even segment the information by starting with the basics and providing links to more detail for anyone interested.

Whenever you introduce a term that you haven’t used before, briefly explain it to set the scene. Consider creating a glossary and a frequently asked questions section (FAQ) to help your visitors orient themselves if they don’t quite understand certain things (you could even provide a downloadable flipbook as a primer).

Make your pricing model clear

Many companies choose to obscure their prices and require interested parties get in touch before they know any kind of price range. A poorly designed service page might list only a from price with no indication of the factors involved in deciding the actual price, or it might claim that a certain amount will cover a complete service without noting who gets to decide when the service is complete. Even if this wins more profit to begin with, it will end up driving clients away.

That’s why you must as transparent as possible and list the terms straightforwardly on your service page. If you charge extra for something, say so. If something is included, let people know. In the long run, your clients will appreciate that you never hid anything from them, and they’ll be more likely to recommend you as a result.

If you’re running your own website, make sure it pulls its weight by following these five service page tips. If you’re not already following them, make it a priority to carry out some updates, and you’ll see an improvement in your conversion rate.

Patrick Foster is a writer for Ecommerce Tips. He has been featured in Forbes, Digital Marketing Magazine, and Googles Startup Grind, among others. He can be reached at patrick@ecommercetips.org.