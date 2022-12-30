This article was originally shared on CMM Online on December 22, 2022.
Eptura, a worktech software solution company, recently released its 2023 Workplace Predictions Report.
The report compiled insights from 16,000 Eptura customers as well as 6,000 of its own employees worldwide to get a better understanding of how workplaces might tackle challenges in the upcoming year, with an emphasis on worktech solutions.
The report predicts the following workplace trends for 2023:
- More deliberate and effective hybrid policies—The number of employees who are aware of and understand their company’s hybrid policy reveals a positive correlation with how they feel about their organization.
- More in-person collaboration—45% of employees view the improved ability to meet with colleagues in-person as a value of going into the office.
- Actionable data science – Data will be more easily shared across disparate workplace, asset, and inventory systems thanks to built-in artificial intelligence (AI) technology and machine learning.
- More awareness of workspace demand challenges—As 43% of organizations do not have a way to reserve individual or collaborative spaces in advance, the report predicts a leveraging of worktech solutions to manage demand.
- Smarter automation—Workplace and asset managers understand the necessity of integrated solutions, and even more so the importance of a seamless experience. To avoid the workflow disruptions that often come with upleveling tech, the report foresees leadership turning to smart automation to manage the assets that bind the enterprise workplace experience together.
