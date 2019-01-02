Whether you consider 2018 a cherry-topped money sundae or a dead skunk on a flaming trash heap, it was an exciting year for us at Cleanfax. Jeff Cross took over leadership of all ISSA media, and Amanda Hosey took over as lead on Cleanfax. We visited with our wonderful readers and industry distributors and manufacturers at shows all year long. We saw the largest ever response to our annual surveys. We also produced some of our most useful and interesting articles this year. Below you’ll find a ranking of our most read articles of 2018.

The IICRC emphasizes that even dead mold remains toxigenic and allergic. So, why would you want to leave dead mold in place?

By Doug Hoffman

2 | DEADLY VACUUMS

Is your vacuum damaging carpet? This equipment choice is more important than you might think.

By Jessica Violand-Bruno

3 | DID MOLD SUDDENLY BECOME SAFE?

The mold hysteria may be past, and some may think mold is no longer a health concern. Here’s the bottom line.

By Doug Hoffman

4 | 7 STEPS TO NEAR-PERFECT WATER DAMAGE CLIENT RETENTION

Client retention in the restoration industry can be difficult. Tired of having your customers stolen when their insurance company gets involved? Follow these steps, which will almost eliminate the problem entirely.

By Gregg Sargent

5 | THE PRODUCTION DAY SHEET

Giving your techs an outline for each day makes life easier for you and your staff and creates customer cheerleaders.

By Steve Toburen

6 | THE HIDDEN DANGERS OF MOROCCAN RUGS

Tips on spotting potential problems with these popular textiles.

By Lisa Wagner

7 | TRAUMA SCENE CLEANING REGULATIONS

The government says to do it, so you better do it. It’s that simple.

By Richard Driscoll

8 | ENZYMES AND BACTERIA

You see the words emblazoned on products, but do you understand how they differ? It’s important.

By Tom Forsythe

9 | THE WATER DAMAGE CUSTOMER INTERVIEW FORM

Make the first face-to-face contact you have with your customers less stressful on them — and your techs.

By Steve Toburen

10 | THE 2018 RESTORATION BENCHMARKING SURVEY REPORT

The 2018 Restoration Benchmarking Survey Report provides the disaster restoration industry with data to analyze business practices and make critical business decisions.

By Cleanfax staff

11 | THE BASICS OF HIGH-PRESSURE CLEANING

From gum removal and mobile vehicle cleaning services to exterior masonry cleaning, these services can bring in additional profits.

By Jessika James

12 | CAN MOLD MYCOTOXINS KILL YOU?

What is a mycotoxin? By definition, a mycotoxin is a “mold-poison.”

By Doug Hoffman

13 | THE PROFITABILITY OF TRAUMA

It’s not for everyone. Be ready for specific, unique challenges.

By Richard Driscoll

14 | 3 WAYS TOP WATER DAMAGE RESTORATION COMPANIES MARKET BETTER

Wondering what your company can do differently? Water damage restoration company marketing like the pros is just a click away.

By Dan York

15 | THE POWER OF BOOSTERS

Give your cleaning agents a boost — when needed.

By Tom Forsythe

16 | HOW TO SELL ENCAPSULATION TO RESIDENTIAL CLIENTS

Encapsulation isn’t just for commercial carpet. Offer residential customers this fast-drying, continual cleaning method.

By John Klucznik

17 | THE IMPACT OF VCT

The value, durability, and restorability of vinyl composition tiles can’t be ignored.

By Stan Hulin

18 | 6 TIPS FOR FINDING TALENTED RESTORATION EMPLOYEES

You can save substantial money and time by hiring the right employees first. Here’s how.

By Cliff Cole and Ken Kahtava