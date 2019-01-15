By Bill Prosch

When I started my company in 1983, for all but a few pioneers (like Lloyd Weaver, who built air movers that resembled something out of a Mad Max movie), the restoration industry didn’t exist. As part of the initial equipment package I bought at the salesman’s recommendation, I received a couple of DriEaz’s original air movers, a moisture probe made of PVC pipe, and a Westinghouse household dehumidifier that, under perfect conditions, would capture a gallon of water per day. It would also freeze solid as a rock if the room temperature dropped below 68 degrees. That was the best technology we had back then, but today, new technology is coming at a feverish pace to handle needs we didn’t even know we had twenty years ago.

For the sake of this discussion, “technology” isn’t just about cell phones, iPads, computers, Bluetooth, or Wi-Fi; it is also about the methods or the technology of how we do what we do, in the same way that creating fire is more about knowing how to do it than the equipment used.

As for how we used the cutting-edge restoration technology of 30 years ago, the thinking was that if we got the carpet dry, our job was done. We never thought about wet subfloors, baseboards, or drywall, and we didn’t even know mold existed. We certainly didn’t know what grain depression was. Grain was simply something we fed the horses.

As time went on, we learned there was more to drying than just taking care of the carpet, and as our understanding of drying sciences advanced, so did moisture detection tools, dehumidification equipment, and air movers. With the new technology, we started drying the entire building, not just the carpet. We measured temperature and relative humidity and charted our drying progress. We began to understand what it took to truly dry a structure. The equipment advanced, the methods advanced, and we built companies around our new-found capabilities.

To facilitate the growth of our companies, we hired people to help us dry more and more structures, and that’s when a whole new set of challenges surfaced.

As you know, your best technicians will follow your systems without being harangued. They will take moisture readings, enter job notes, and accurately record their time, whether it’s done the old-fashioned way with a pencil and paper (remember that stuff mankind created centuries ago?) or with the latest electronic gizmo and software, but what about the rest of your staff? Whether done the old way or the new way, many techs will get it right occasionally, do it wrong frequently, and other times they’ll just “forget.”

In the restoration industry, technology that helps you manage paperwork and employees is just as important as the technology that actually gets the job done. As you look at your business plan for the year ahead, consider embracing proven new technology like paperless job documentation and contracts, GPS-enabled time cards, and equipment tracking systems. However, simply buying a new software platform or iPad isn’t the entire answer; you must also allocate the time to learn how to best put that technology to use. For example, how many of you purchased a thermal imaging camera but never learned how to utilize its full functionality?

Once you’ve bought the technology and determined how to use it in your operation, there are still two important components to make your new technology work effectively. First, allocate time and resources to train the staff on the methods that will be used to employ the new technology. Second, pre-determine how to enforce accountability, or compliance, with these methods. This isn’t groundbreaking stuff, but it is often rushed or overlooked when business owners are implementing new tools or methods. To be intentional with accountability, here’s what I would recommend:

Encourage compliance . Do this by constantly discussing the need to utilize the technology and methods.

. Do this by constantly discussing the need to utilize the technology and methods. Monitor compliance . Don’t ever assume that your people are actually using the gizmo just because you bought it and trained them on it. Be like Ronald Regan — trust but verify.

. Don’t ever assume that your people are actually using the gizmo just because you bought it and trained them on it. Be like Ronald Regan — trust but verify. Reward good performance . A pat on the back from owners and managers goes a long way with the troops.

. A pat on the back from owners and managers goes a long way with the troops. Coach the non-compliant . If an employee is failing at using the technology, perhaps he/she needs more training.

. If an employee is failing at using the technology, perhaps he/she needs more training. Employ progressive discipline for chronic abusers of the system.

Embracing new technology is necessary to move our businesses forward and remain competitive in our industry. If we didn’t understand the benefits, many of us would still be detecting moisture with a PVC moisture probe. If we didn’t embrace the technology of new methods, we would still be assuming the entire structure was free of moisture when the carpet was dry, rather than scientifically measuring grain depression and vapor pressure. Ultimately, none of these advances happen without properly training our people, monitoring their performance, and holding them accountable to that performance standard.

If you are discussing adopting new technology in 2019, whether it’s gizmos or methods, remember that planning for the implementation of that technology and monitoring its use are key factors — the secret, if you will — in determining the technology’s success or failure in your business.

Bill Prosch, CR, is a Business Development Adviser for Violand Management Associates (VMA), a highly-respected consulting company in the restoration and cleaning industries. Prosch is a leading expert in operations and a Certified Restorer. He has a deep understanding of entrepreneurial challenges having owned and operated a successful restoration company for more than 30 years. Through Violand, he works with companies to develop their people and their profits. To reach him, visit violand.com or call (800)360-3513.