As a cleaning industry business owner, networking internally and externally is key to creating a business that is streamlined and profitable year after year. However, this is easier said than done when a company’s infrastructure is small and everything ultimately falls on the owner’s shoulders. After all, who truly has the time to manage an entire business while also doing marketing campaigns, dealing with internal conflicts, managing countless projects simultaneously, and tracking down all of the business contracts and paperwork seamlessly?

Fortunately, with this simple list of 10 of the best free networking tools for cleaning company owners, you can automate these pesky problems and achieve a business that is perfect for productivity, growth, and profitability even in the most saturated markets.

1. Zoom: Free for personal and professional use

Zoom is a video conferencing tool that allows users to communicate with each other via video, audio, and instant messaging. This tool is valuable for cleaning company owners because it allows them to communicate with clients and employees remotely making it easy to schedule appointments and resolve any issues that may arise.

2. Slack: Free for small operations or $8.75 USD per active user when paying month-to-month

Slack is a team communication tool that allows users to communicate with each other via direct messages, group chats, and video calls. This tool is valuable for cleaning company owners because it allows them to easily communicate with their employees and clients making it easier to coordinate project schedules and resolve any issues that may arise. It also allows you to connect other features to schedule coffee meetups, events, webinars, and training days all within the app.

3. Trello: Standard package is free for whole teams

Trello is a project management tool that allows users to organize and track their tasks and projects. This tool is valuable for cleaning company owners because it allows them to easily track the progress of their cleaning projects making it easier to ensure that everything is running smoothly. it also lets company owners see what staff members are assigned to each project to manage schedules and keep team members engaged.

4. Canva: Basic package is free or $10 USD per month for advanced

Canva is a graphic design tool that allows users to create professional-looking designs without any design experience. This tool is valuable for cleaning company owners because it allows them to create marketing materials, such as flyers and business cards, that will help them promote their business and attract new clients. Canva can also be used for web, shirt, logo, sticker, and eBook design to help further the SWAG and resources your brand provides.

5. Hootsuite: Free for 3 social media platforms or $99 USD per month for pro package

Hootsuite is a social media management tool that allows users to schedule and post content to multiple social media platforms. This tool is valuable for cleaning company owners because it allows them to easily manage their social media presence, making it easier to promote their business and attract new clients. Hootsuite also can help you to manage your feed and find relevant topics to share on different social media channels based on your competitors and industry.

6. MailChimp: Free package and essentials package ($13 US per month) are best

MailChimp is an email marketing tool that allows users to create and send professional-looking emails to their subscribers. This tool is valuable for cleaning company owners because it allows them to easily send promotional emails to potential clients keeping them informed about the latest cleaning deals and services. you can also create emails for special events and eBook campaigns to attract more clients both new and returning.

7. Google Drive

Google Drive is a cloud storage tool that allows users to store and share files. This tool is valuable for cleaning company owners because it allows them to easily share important documents, such as contracts and invoices, with clients and employees.

8. Evernote: Free or personal package for $6.67 USD per month

Evernote is a note-taking tool that allows users to save notes, images, and other content. This tool is valuable for cleaning company owners because it allows them to easily save and organize important information, such as schedules and client information. You can also use the app on the go to memorize prospect names and info to make a great impression when meeting again.

9. Asana: Basic package is free

Asana is a project management tool that allows users to organize and track their tasks and projects. This tool is valuable for cleaning company owners because it allows them to easily track the progress of their cleaning projects making it easier to ensure that everything is running smoothly. It can also be used to manage the busy lives of business owners as you can create countless projects that are private and connected to your company all at once.

10. Grammarly: Free for basic writing suggestions and tone detection

Grammarly is a grammar checker tool that allows users to check their grammar, punctuation, and spelling in real time. This tool is valuable for cleaning company owners because it allows them to ensure that their communications and documents are professional and error-free, making them more likely to attract new clients and retain existing ones.

As you can see, all of these tools are valuable opportunities for cleaning company owners as they allow leaders to easily communicate with clients and employees, manage their projects and tasks, and promote their businesses without costing a fortune. They also help to streamline business processes, improve productivity and efficiency, and ultimately grow businesses beyond their wildest dreams through the simple strategy of automation and simplification. As a company owner and leader, the question isn’t whether or not to use these products—it’s when can you begin.