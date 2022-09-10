Management

How to Attract—and Keep—New Workers

Learn how to stand apart from your competition and retain employees for longer in this CMM exclusive.



This article was originally shared on CMM on February 14, 2022.

The problem today is that many cleaning workers do not want to return to their old jobs. Employers are aggressively competing for lower-wage workers, with some offering US$1,000 signing bonuses and others raising minimum wage to $15 an hour sooner than previously planned. To learn how to attract these employees better than your competition and keep them for longer, check out the full article, How to Attract—and Keep—New Workers, on cmmonline.com today!

To learn more about employee retention, be sure to check out Cleanfax's article, Insights Into Enhancing Employee Retention, as well.

