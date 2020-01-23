By Adi Azaria

Anyone in the business will tell you, it’s hard work being a carpet cleaner. The hours are long, the work – backbreaking at times—and it’s even harder running a successful business that turns a profit. The numbers don’t lie either. A recent Cleanfax survey showed the main challenges facing carpet cleaners these days are finding new customers (more than 60%), cash flow (more than 65%), and maintaining profit margins (more than 57%). So what’s a carpet cleaner to do when faced with so many challenges? Maybe you’ve never considered it, but there are many digital business tools that can help you get more paying customers and make your carpet cleaning business become more profitable.

Big opportunities for carpet cleaning businesses

The carpet cleaning industry is big business. With the market predicted to be worth $900 million by 2024, there’s profit to be made, but you do need to play your cards right.

So why are 52% of field service businesses still doing business manually with all the headache to go with it? Many carpet cleaners still rely on pen and paper, Excel spreadsheets, and Google Calendars to run their business. This means many carpet cleaning techs are arriving at jobs with coffee-stained invoices, have lost client estimates, have forgotten to collect invoices (leaving money on the table), or have had customers ghost on appointments because they forgot about them. Sound familiar?

While large companies have oodles of cash to invest in tools to grow their businesses, small and medium-sized businesses can feel intimidated by the thought of purchasing a new technology tool. Sure, you might think the right business tools are expensive, but almost 50% of field service organizations (including carpet cleaners) say automation is the biggest contributor to revenue growth. That means automation equals cash, and it’s worth the investment.

Benefits of digital business tools

Here are four ways that online tools can help your carpet cleaning business make more money:

1 | Put pen and paper in the past where it belongs.

Let’s be honest with ourselves: No customer was ever impressed by coffee-stained invoices or post-it note reminders on your truck dashboard. Carpet cleaning businesses that rely on the old ways of doing business have an opportunity to get more potential clients. When you embrace the newest digital business tools, you can schedule appointments by matching the nearest technician with the job, which will improve your response time and give your clients a better experience. The newest online tools let carpet cleaners easily record key client details so they aren’t lost to memory or scribbled away on paper somewhere in the office. This helps you build lasting client relationships and ensure your company is left with a good reputation.

2 | Get more carpet cleaning clients from lead-gen sites.

When you’re a small or growing carpet cleaning business, you’re most likely advertising on a number of lead generation sites like Angie’s List, Thumbtack, and Yelp. You might even be advertising on billboards, in the phonebook, and on truck wraps and magnets. If you’re using multiple lead-generation sources, how do you know which sources are bringing in customers and which are just wasting your hard-earned money? This is one of those areas where pen and paper just doesn’t cut it. It’s impossible to track and view the information at scale. You need digital data, which will allow you to see the big picture and patterns in the numbers.

Forty-six percent of service pros say that paperwork is the worst part of their job. The right business tools can help you understand how profitable your advertising campaigns actually are. When you know what’s working and what’s not, you can double down on the ads that work and kill the ad sources that are wasting your money. When you invest in the right online tools, you save time and money, and you ensure your carpet cleaning business will see growth, meaning new business opportunities, new clients, and higher profits.

3 | Automatic review requests = money in the bank.

Positive online reviews are key to gaining more paying clients, so you’ll need a way to request reviews from happy customers in a way that makes them feel valued. This can take a lot of time, so larger companies like Amazon rely on auto-review requests to immediately ask buyers for their review. If you use the “Amazon” approach to technology, you can automate the process, get more positive reviews, and attract new customers, which is a win/win for everyone.

4 | Build your online presence to gain more clients.

Today more than ever, clients are going online to research carpet cleaners before they pick up the phone, but many small carpet cleaning businesses don’t have websites. Investing in a website requires a bit of cash flow at first, but the results are well worth it. After a while, your site will start to rank on Google, and you can use your website as a lead magnet to get more business opportunities and close more clients. But if you don’t have a website yet, you can use online booking links in your Thumbtack listing or Facebook page to make sure you get more potential clients. Some people will never pick up the phone and will always prefer to do business online (millennials especially).

When you use online booking, you can tap into this customer base that you would have otherwise missed. You can also invest in paid ads with Google PPC and Facebook ads to increase your online reach. When you use the right tech, no matter what method of online advertising you’re using, you can measure the results to see what’s working and what advertising methods are wasting your hard-earned money. This way you save money, close more clients, and get more business.

The takeaway

These digital business tools are available, affordable, and lead to more money in the bank and more customers for your carpet cleaning business. Yet only 48% of field service businesses (including carpet cleaners) are using field service software. Why is that? If you’re ready to close more clients and make more money, you must be willing to take the plunge and modernize your business processes, including automating what you can with field service software. Ready to take the plunge?

Adi Azaria is the CEO of Workiz, a San Diego-based field service scheduling and communication platform. Workiz lets carpet cleaners, locksmiths, junk removal, and appliance repair pros easily manage every aspect of their business, including job scheduling, invoicing and receiving customer payments, and call tracking that lets you understand how profitable your ad campaigns are. Adi is also the co-founder of Sisense, a leading business intelligence solution, as well as a startup mentor at The Lisbon Challenge and the Junction (by Genesis Partners).