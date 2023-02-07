In the cleaning and restoration industry, business owners are often left to their own devices. Meant to manage entire teams, run marketing campaigns, build branding, communicate with clients, and perform daily tasks, these leaders far too often fall prey to burnout and inevitably end up becoming far less productive and profitable as a result.

Fortunately, in this edition of Leadership Tips, we’ll explain how a bit of daily self-care can help owners and leaders to overcome burnout and productivity killers once and for all.

The overwhelming benefits of taking time for yourself

Self-care is an important aspect of maintaining overall health and wellness, both physically and mentally. According to Study Finds, “More than seven in 10 (72%) like to use self-care as a reward after a long, tough week.” Regular self-care activities can help reduce stress, improve mood, and increase energy levels, which are all essential for overall well-being. Additionally, self-care can also improve focus and productivity, as taking time to care for oneself can result in increased clarity and reduced distractions.

More than one-third of working Americans report chronic work-related stress; 79% report not getting enough sleep; and 69% admit to struggling with concentration as a result of stress and sleep deprivation. All of this can be negated by simply taking the time to relax, decompress, and get the rest you deserve.

For business leaders and their teams, self-care is especially crucial. Cleaning and restoration industry leaders often have a lot of responsibility and immense pressure to perform, which can lead to high levels of stress and burnout.

By prioritizing self-care, business leaders can maintain their health and wellness, which in turn allows them to make better decisions, work more efficiently, and provide better support to their teams. Furthermore, by implementing self-care protocols into your workspace and benefits packages as well, you can also help your team to be more productive and avoid burnout—especially during busy seasons—as well.

Encouraging employees to take breaks, exercise, and engage in self-care activities can improve their overall health and well-being, leading to increased productivity and satisfaction. This can also foster a positive work environment and boost morale, as employees feel valued and supported.

However, one of the biggest setbacks that make this method of productivity-boosting not as prevalent in the cleaning and restoration industry isn’t the question of its validity—it’s the fact that most cleaning and restoration business owners are truthfully not used to the concept of taking time for themselves when dealing with their small business profitability.

Embracing self-care in a selfless industry

Studies have found that nurses and doctors rarely go to the hospital, even when they really should. In the same sense, many mechanics wouldn’t dream to go to an auto shop when they believe they can just do it themselves. The reason for this is that selfless industries are full of selfless people that truly believe they can work endless hours and do right by their clients and teams without a moment of self-care in the process. However, other studies will tell you that these same people are the most exhausted and the most likely to pass out or become delirious on the job.

With this being said, the biggest thing to take away from this leadership tip is that it’s okay to take a moment for yourself—especially when it means that you can help even more people by doing so!

Some self-care methods you can begin to implement starting today include:

Exercise regularly

Eat a healthy diet

Get enough sleep

Meditate or practice mindfulness

Connect with loved ones

Practice good hygiene and self-care habits

Set boundaries and prioritize downtime

Practice stress-management techniques, such as deep breathing or yoga

Get outside and spend time in nature

Pursue a hobby or interest

Volunteer or give back to your community

Seek support from friends, family, or a therapist

Limit exposure to news and social media

Try to focus on the present moment and be grateful for what you have

Maintain a positive attitude and engage in self-reflection and self-improvement

Ultimately, self-care is a crucial aspect of success, both in business and in life. By taking care of yourself as a business leader, you and your team can improve your mental and physical health, increase your productivity and focus, and achieve your business goals. This investment in self-care can lead to long-term success, both professionally and personally. So, take a deep breath, relax, and start to put yourself first when you need it.