ISSA Show Canada
February 11, 2023—
ISSA Show Canada is Canada’s leading trade show and conference for property, facility and operations managers, and facility service providers. The unique trade show and conference creates a platform for informed insight on best practices, industry certifications and training, educational programming that touches upon relevant and emerging topics within the Canadian facility and cleaning markets, and peer-to-peer networking.
