In anticipation of its 100th anniversary in 2023, ISSA is seeking nominations of people, companies, and products that have made a significant impact to the cleaning industry.

Nominations are being sought for the following categories:

Top influencer

Top innovative product

Leading brand/company

Emerging leader.

Nominations are open to any person, company, and product within the cleaning industry. Individuals can submit multiple nominations, and they can also nominate themselves for a category.

Nominations will be accepted and honored—in print and online—throughout 2023. However, to receive recognition in the January/February issue of ISSA Today, nominations must be received by December 30, 2022.