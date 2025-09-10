Join Cleanfax and KnowHow on Wednesday, Sept. 24, at 1 p.m. ET for a deep dive into written assessments during the free webinar, From Written Tests to Real-Life Skills: The Future of Confirming Competency in the Trades.

Written exams have long been the yardstick for proving competence in the trades. But a score on paper doesn’t always show up on the job site. Some workers ace tests yet freeze on real claims. Others are seasoned pros who fail written assessments simply because they don’t communicate well in writing. The gap between test results and actual performance has real costs: rework, safety risks, and customer dissatisfaction.

This webinar digs into that problem, and how leaders can fix it in their organization. Industry leaders will show how competency-based training flips the focus from theory to application, measuring what a worker can do in the field, not just what they can recite.

Participants will leave with:

A practical blueprint for building competency-based training programs tailored to restoration. Clear alternatives to written exams, including field-ready evaluations that capture real skills. A look at technology’s role in tracking and validating hands-on learning, making growth measurable and repeatable.

Click here to register for this can’t-miss live event.