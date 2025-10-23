Attention spans are shrinking, and traditional long-form training methods aren’t cutting it anymore. Today’s workforce—especially younger employees—are conditioned to learn through short, engaging, and highly visual content, much like what they consume on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube Shorts.

Forward-thinking restoration and cleaning companies are adapting by breaking down complex training into bite-sized, digestible lessons that improve retention and keep employees engaged. By embracing microlearning and short-form content, companies can deliver training that sticks—without overwhelming their teams.

Join Cleanfax and KnowHow on Thursday, Nov. 6, at 1 p.m. ET for a deep dive into microlearning and short-form content during the free webinar, 60 Seconds to Competent: Why Microlearning Beats the 3-Hour Training Session.

Participants will leave with:

An understanding of why short-form content is revolutionizing workforce training.

Strategies for structuring training into microlearning moments that drive retention.

Examples of how restoration and cleaning companies are leveraging short videos and quick lessons.

