The newest product brought to you by Legend Brands is the Dri-Eaz HEPA 700, a quiet and high-performance answer to powerful HEPA air filtration on water damage, mold, sewage, and smoke jobs.

With its easily ductable inlet and outlet, the HEPA 700 is containment-ready – independent testing proves the HEPA 700 with its standard filter set passes the DOP air filtration integrity tests required for sensitive projects. The unit’s optional activated carbon filter removes odors, fumes, and smoke. Get up to 6 air changes/hour per 7000 cu. ft. Use its GFCI outlets to connect 8 units on low, and stack securely for transport. The HEPA 700 is designed, assembled, and supported in Legend Brands’ Burlington, WA plant.

To learn more about what makes this innovative product so useful for cleaning and restoration professionals, check out the product breakdown video below:

Visit Legend Brands HEPA 700 for more information, or email at [email protected]